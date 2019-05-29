Inaugural baseball tourney

Minot, N.D. - For the first time ever, the Minot High baseball team will play host to the state "A" baseball tournament that kicks off Thursday at Corbett Field. The Magicians come in as the 4th seed out of the west after battling their way back through the West region tournament after an opening round loss to Dickinson. The Magicians will match up with West Fargo/Sheyenne, a team they didn't see during the regular season but the Magicians are hoping it can carry over it's late season momentum and make the most of home field advantage.