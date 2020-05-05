Independent league option

With the non-played high school baseball season in the books, thoughts of summer baseball are entertained by many across the state. With the legion season also a no-go, teams are looking for other options. At the class “B” level, teams like Garrison are in the talks of going with an independent league. “We had a meeting the other night and as far as a majority of the sections go across the state, we want to go with an independent league” said head coach Luke Gehring. “Just play that way for this summer and then next year we’re hoping to get back to just regular legion baseball but we’ll see what happens” he added.

The new league has about 95% consensus across the state and would be based off of high school rules. “We’re gonna go with the NDHSAA rules so pitch counts will be the same” said Gehring. “There’ll be a few other tweeks but they’re still trying to fine tune and all of that stuff.”

Meanwhile the players are chomping at the bit to see some organized activity over the past couple of months. “I think it’ll be a good thing for the older guys that this would be their last summer of baseball, they should be able to play baseball” said senior Klay Bendickson. Teammate Bennet Kamp added “Anything to play some baseball” while fellow sophomore Ty Iglehard added “We gotta lot of solid players coming in to help us win so summer ball would be good.” Even if the season were cut short the league would have contingency plans. “There’s talk of just having four weeks of baseball this summer” said Gehring “and then a section tournament worse case scenario, so we’re just kind of playing it by ear.”

