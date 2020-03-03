Indoor Football: Bismarck Bucks host youth camp ahead of home opener

The Bismarck Bucks hosted a youth football camp that wrapped up this week, all in anticipation for their home opener.

Numerous young football hopefuls had a chance to interact with many of this year’s players, which many of the Bucks felt was a rewarding experience.

“It’s amazing working with them,” says Defensive End Latreze Mushatt. “They all have different personalities, but they’re here to have fun and excited to be with them. It’s always amazing to see them just running around being kids.”

“Now that these kids have been able to see us, interact with us,” says quarterback Tasleem Wilson. “Seeing them after the game, during the game, kids calling your name and things like that is definitely going to be fun.”

The Bucks open the season against San Diego at 2 pm Sunday.