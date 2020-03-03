Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Indoor Football: Bismarck Bucks host youth camp ahead of home opener

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Bucks hosted a youth football camp that wrapped up this week, all in anticipation for their home opener.

Numerous young football hopefuls had a chance to interact with many of this year’s players, which many of the Bucks felt was a rewarding experience.

“It’s amazing working with them,” says Defensive End Latreze Mushatt. “They all have different personalities, but they’re here to have fun and excited to be with them. It’s always amazing to see them just running around being kids.”

“Now that these kids have been able to see us, interact with us,” says quarterback Tasleem Wilson. “Seeing them after the game, during the game, kids calling your name and things like that is definitely going to be fun.”

The Bucks open the season against San Diego at 2 pm Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Revamping Downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Revamping Downtown"

Landslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide"

Monday, March 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kids on Internet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids on Internet"

Rivera-Rieffel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rivera-Rieffel"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/2"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Fire Survivors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Survivors"

Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances"

Life Hacks: Stinky Feet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Stinky Feet"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

MAHC Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAHC Mission"

Celebration of Ellie Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebration of Ellie Follow"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge