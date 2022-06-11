BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Jake Skarperud of Fargo Shanley and Anaka Lysne of Wahpeton have been named North Dakota’s first-ever Mr. and Ms. Golf by the Dakota Junior Golf Association (DJGA).

In the award’s inaugural year, Skarperud was named a finalist for the Mr. Golf award along with Cody Card of Oak Grove and Logan Schoepp of Century before he was officially named the winner today.

Skarperud’s resume includes being named to the All-State team three times, being named the East Region Senior of the Year, and even State Champion when he won the title in 2020.

As for Anaka Lysne, she beat out Heart River’s Grace Nantt to win Ms. Golf.

Lysne was named three times to the All EDC team, finished with the top scoring average in the EDC with 78.3, and was named the Class A Senior Athlete of the Year.