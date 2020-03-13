Jeremy Feller to leave as Bishop Ryan Boys’ Basketball Coach

Bishop Ryan Catholic School Boys’ Basketball Coach Jeremy Feller is leaving the Head Coaching position.

According to Feller, he is leaving the position to dedicate more time to “an increasing workload with his full-time employer.”

“I will forever be thankful for the opportunity to coach at Bishop Ryan for the last three years,” Feller said. “Bishop Ryan and the Lion family have been incredible, not only to me, but to my whole family, when we needed it most. I want to express my sincere appreciation and thanks to the school, the athletes I have coached, and the parents. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t have been able to experience what it means to be part of the Bishop Ryan family.”

Under Feller’s leadership, the Lions posted a 60-19 record in three seasons, celebrating one district championship, two region championships and two top-four finishes at the State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament.

The school said it will begin the search for Feller’s successor at a later date.

