Junior Golf: Century’s Logan Schoepp playing beyond his age

Logan Schoepp shot a today on day one of the final tournament of the summer season. Schoepp also sits as one of the contenders for the player of the year award, but as Phil Benotti reports, when it comes to Schoepp age is just a number.

Logan Schoepp is a new face when it comes to the top high school golfers in the state at just 15 years old. He’s made the decision to play with the top group this summer: A decision that has been paying off.

“I can learn from them and kind of bounce off between those guys so I can grow as a player and as a person to continue to get better,” says Junior Golfer Logan Schoepp.

In the current Applebee’s player of the year standings, Schoepp sits in 2nd place behind Zach Johnson. Despite his age, Schoepp says he’s keeping pace with the field right from the tee box.

“I feel like I’m a little stronger when I back up a little bit for yardage because I hit quite a ways,” Schoepp says. “So I feel like I can compete against those guys really well.”

At each tournament, Schoepp has a mentality of focusing on his game from hole-to-hole. While he knows where he stands, it’s more of a family affair when it comes to those updates.

“My Mom is the one who checks everything,” says Schoepp. “She just tells me, oh, you’re in second by 240 points. I’m like, okay whatever, it doesn’t bother me too much.”

So when Logan Schoepp tees off Tuesday at Riverwood, it is more than winning the title, it’s about showing that he belongs and that he will be a name at the top of the leaderboard for multiple seasons to come.

“I’m trying to prove that I can play with the top dogs, and play with the high school kids,” Schoepp says. “Even though I’m supposed to be in the lower division, but to prove it to myself that I can score good and play with the upper people.”

After Day one of the Applebee’s Cup Championship Tour Championship, Logan Schoepp is eight shots off the lead.