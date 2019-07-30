Junior Golf: Flam, Tschetter lead after Day 1 of final event of the season

Alex Flam leads on the boys’ side and Becca Tschetter leads on the girls’ side after Day 1 on the Applebee’s Cup Championship Tour Championship on July 29.

Alex Flam shot even par on the round. Flam was six shots better than his Century teammate Zach Johnson.

Here is a look at the complete scoreboard:

Courtesy: DJGA.com

On the girls’ side, Tschetter enjoys nine-shot lead. She fired an opening-round 84. The second-place competitor is St. Mary’s Abby Schmit.

Here is a look at the complete scoreboard:

Courtesy: DJGA.com

The final round of the Tour Championship is tomorrow at Riverwood Golf Course. The lead boys’ group tees off at 9:45 a.m. The lead girls’ group hits the links at 10:48 a.m.