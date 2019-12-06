Junior Hockey: Bismarck Bobcats lead Central with third of season complete

In junior hockey through 22 games, the Bismarck Bobcats sit on top of the NAHL Central Division.

The players credit their success to the numerous returning players from last season. However, it’s one of the rookies that are making that the biggest impact. Will Hillman has scored the third most goals out of the entire NAHL, which adds up to a winning combination of players for the Bobcats.

“We’re an older team so everyone’s been around the block,” says defensmen Willy Stauber. “So they know what the season’s like and what we have to do.”

“We have a lot of skill on our team,” says Forward Jacob Marti. “And when skill shows up and we have to work, then we’re going to have a lot of success.”

The Bobcats take on the Minot Minotauros at home this Friday at 7 p.m. CST.

