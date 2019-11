At the junior hockey level, the Bismarck Bobcats suffered their first loss in regulation on Nov. 27 at the hands of the Minot Minotauros at the VFW Center.

Bismarck struck first with an early goal from Austin Jouppi to make the score 1-0. However, Minot scored the next four goals to lead, 4-1.

Bismarck scored twice to make it a one-score game in the third, 4-3, but could not complete the comeback.

Bismarck lost, 6-3.

The next series for Bismarck is against Aberdeen Nov. 27-28.