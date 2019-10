At the junior hockey level, the Bismarck Bobcats defeated the Austin Bruins on Oct. 18 at the VFW Center.

Bismarck won, 5-2.

The victory ties Bismarck for first place in the Central Division because the Minnesota Wilderness tied with Aberdeen Wings. Each team has 14 points.

Bismarck will close out the two-game set with Austin Saturday at 7:15 p.m.