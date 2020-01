It was standing room only at the VFW Ice Arena, where the Bismarck Bobcats and the Minot Minotauros faced off for the 7th time this season.

The 1st period had a ton of action, including a goal by Minot’s Kyler Kleven to get the Minotauros on the board.

Bobcat’s Hunter Olsen evened up the score with a blue collar goal down low, bringing the score 1-1 at the 1st intermission.

However, it’s Minot that avenges the weekend sweep, beating Bismarck on the road 4-2.