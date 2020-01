It was a busy night of junior hockey in North Dakota, with the Bobcats and Minotauros both in action at home.

The Bobcats got off to a hot start against the Austin, but a three goal period by the Bruins pushed the Bobcats to a 4-3 loss in overtime.

Up in Minot, the Minotauros couldn’t pull off the comeback, falling 3-2 to the St. Cloud Blizzard.