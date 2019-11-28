Junior Hockey: Two-goalie system yields great results for Bismarck Bobcats

In junior hockey, the Bismarck Bobcats are off to a hot start this season and they can credit it to the goaltending.

The Bobcats have split starts between two goalies in Ryan Ullin and rookie Andrew Miller. Miller has been especially impressive. He leads the league in Goals Against Average at 1.28. He also has a 94 percent save percentage. Those are two major accomplishments for a goalie that was not sure if he’d make the team.

“I’ve always seen it as just straight work ethic,” says goalie Andrew Miller. “You just have to work harder than the guy next to you and push yourself. And even if you aren’t that top, most skilled guy, most powerful, you just got to make sure you’re just nipping at their heels.”

Miller was named the NAHL goalie of the month for October.

