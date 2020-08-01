Kenny Wallace calls Dacotah Speedway “one of the nicest” he’s ever been to

Dacotah Speedway is hosting the annual Governor’s Cup this weekend, and there’s a special guest racing in it.

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace is racing in the two night event. He has also spent some time meeting fans while he’s in town. Friday night Wallace started 17th in a 24 car field and raced his way to 8th place. The St. Louis native says Mandan’s dirt track is in the top 10 dirt tracks he’s raced on.

“Dacotah speedway is very rare. I think a lot of people around North Dakota don’t realize what a beautiful facility it is,” Wallace said. “It’s so manicured, it’s fan friendly, and that’s very rare in dirt racing. It is one of the nicest dirt tracks that I’ve ever been to.”

The 56-year-old retired NASCAR driver spends his time traveling the country racing dirt tracks. Wallace says getting the opportunity to race places like Dacotah Speedway is relaxing and takes him back to day one in the sport.

“This is where we all started,” Wallace said. “It’s fun to go back when it’s so raw and real, and fun. When you race NASCAR, when you run the highest form of motorsports or athleticism, it’s so real. I’m at the end of my career right now, so I’m enjoying the fruits of my labor that I did for the last 30 years.”

The Governor’s Cup continues Saturday night at Dacotah Speedway