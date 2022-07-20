The North Dakota native was introduced today after officially starting the new job on Monday.

Forde enters this position with 13 years of experience in college athletic administration across a wide variety of colleges.

He says his first order of business is building relationships with the coaches in the department with the fall sports calendar right around the corner

“I’ve got meetings set up, one on ones with all of the coaches and athletic administrators to kind of talk about pluses and challenges we might be facing. We’ve got sports reporting in a couple of weeks for practice, so we have to make sure that they’re ready to go. As far as the facility, our turf field is just being laid, so I’m a little concerned about the timing of practice, and making sure that can get done in time,” Forde said.