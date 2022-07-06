Minot State University announced Wednesday that Kevin Forde will be the new Director of Athletics beginning Monday, July 18.

Forde will be the 13th Director of Athletics at the school and just the sixth AD since 1966. He replaced former AD Andy Carter, who left the school in April. MSU Vice President of Student Affairs Kevin Harmon has served as interim AD.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin into the MSU community, and look forward to his leadership with our coaches, staff, and student-athletes in Beaver Athletics,” Shirley said. “Kevin has a depth and breadth of experience in intercollegiate athletics, NCAA Division II, and specifically within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. It is with great enthusiasm we welcome him to the MSU community and look forward to Kevin building upon his vision for MSU’s athletic programs.”

“It is an incredible honor to join Minot State University and be named the 13th director of athletics,” said Forde. “I want to thank President Shirley for believing in my vision for Beaver Athletics. I look forward to working with him and his leadership team. I am especially grateful to Kevin Harmon and the search committee for the time they spent on this search and the opportunity for me to be a part of Minot State University. I look forward to supporting our coaches and staff and engaging the larger community as we continue the winning tradition that has defined Minot State Athletics in the classroom and on the field. We strive to provide a championship experience for our student-athletes while being good partners in the community and on campus. The future is bright for Minot State University Athletics.”

Forde is no stranger to the NCAA Division II level or the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Forde spent 10 years in athletic administration roles at the University of Mary, and earlier in his career was the men’s basketball assistant coach at the University of Minnesota Crookston. He also spent two years as an AD at Wheeling University (W.V.). In total, Forde has 13 years of administrative experience in intercollegiate athletics.