Keybirds counting down

The countdown is on for the Williston Keybirds baseball team as member of the team get ready to take the field for the first time since last summer. “It feels good to be back again” said Keybirds shortstop Garrett Hill. “Especially after a long two month break and you really couldn’t do anything, all you could do was stay inside and just hit in our garages.”

The Keybirds are coming off of a 3rd place finish at state and they want to set the bar higher this year. “You don’t want to ever put a roof on it especially when we played so well last year and just to be able to do what we did last year and kind of build off that and hopefully place a little better” said head coach Shawn Egge.

Players like Jackson Eckblade is just trying to emulate his teammate Hill. “It’s big, Garrett’s a really good baseball player and you just try to take as much as you can from him while he is still here before he goes off to college and just kind of follow in his footsteps” said Eckblade. He added “I mean we have been a good baseball team for awhile now but we just have to stay consistent, like hit the baseball, have good pitching and stay solid on the infield.” The Keybirds travel to Miles City for their season opener on Wednesday.