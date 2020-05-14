Knights name Teets new coach

A familiar face will be taking over the Our Redeemer’s boys basketball program. The team named Brock Teets as the new coach. Teets most recently coached at Bishop Ryan 4 years ago and before that coached at Berthold for 5 years and Glenburn for 6. The Minot High and Minot State product says he missed being on the sidecourt and a competitive district 12 atmosphere.

“You know two weeks ago I didn’t think I’d be here” said Teets “but I put some thought to it, obviously I’m not getting any younger and just an opportunity to get back in the gym and Our Redeemer’s created that opportunity. Teets replaces Brody Bosch who took the head coaching job at Bishop Ryan after 1 year with the Knights but the team does return plenty of talent.

“I think it’s a good fit in Minot to be able to coach again” said Teets “so really looking forward to it.” Teets also is looking forward to coaching in a very competitive district 12 race. “There’s gonna be some great rivalries and it’s just good to be back in it.”

Both Teets and Bosch were assistants under Jeremy Feller at Bishop Ryan who resigned after the season and all three now will have coached at both high schools.