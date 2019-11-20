KXMB names Bismarck’s Macy Wetsch top volleyball player

This has been a senior season to remember for Macy Wetsch.

“My plan was just to work and see how it went,” Wetsch said. “I think overall it went pretty well.”

With the regular season complete, Wetsch is the only player in the conference to rank in the top 10 in three separate categories.

“She takes instructions,” co-head coach Melissa Andersen said, “and she makes those changes and makes those adjustments we make to her to constantly climb the ladder of success.”

Wetsch leads the conference in services aces with 55, is third with 231 kills and sixth in digs with 277.

“There’s a lot of good players,” Wetsch said. “It just feels good to be up there with some really good players.”

Co-head coach Andersen said that Wetsch has been amazing all season.

“Count on her to be smart with the ball,” Andersen said. “Keep it in play during the chaos and then put it away when she needs to.”

Here is her reaction to be told I was going to name her player of the year:

“Really good,” Wetsch said. “Really good.”

Macy and the Bismarck High Demons take on West Fargo Sheyenne tomorrow at 7 p.m.