KXMB Sports names Cade Feeney top football player in state

KXMB Sports has named Cade Feeney the top football player in the state for the 2019 season.

As we look at the numbers, they are eye dropping.

As a quarterback, Feeney has completed 65 percent of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns.

He has also thrown zero interceptions this season, which is probably the stat the coaches are most happy with.

As a rusher, he has over 300 yards rushing and another seven touchdowns. He has 17 total touchdowns on the season.

He is also the punter and plays defense along with all of his other responsibilities.