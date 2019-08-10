Lack of soccer players a concern

The fall sports season is nearly here, including boys high school soccer, however, there are concerns about the low number of soccer players trying out at Bismarck High.

Currently the Demons have about 35 kids on the squad, more than enough to round out a varsity and Junior Varsity one team. However, there’s a chance that a Junior Varsity two team would be tough to field.

Coaches say they hope they can field a lower level team this upcoming 2019 season, so that it helps the development of their grassroots players.

“It’s important for our programs to have those kinds of teams so those kids can work on their games, and what they need to work on in a lower pressure situation.” says Bismarck Soccer Head Coach Andy Foss. “And when those skills develop, we can bring them up to our higher teams. So, we always want as many teams around here as we can.”