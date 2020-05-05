Lady Jacks new coach ready to go

Former Dakota College of Bottineau player Reed Loucks has been pegged as the inaugural coach of the Lady Jacks hockey team. “Yeah you know I am beyond excited said Loucks “DCB always had a good tradition of athletics and academics.”

He added “that’s where I went to school and played hockey for two years so I’m happy I get to start coaching where my career started.” Although Loucks does have playing experience, it will be his first head coaching job and the first ever at the school. “I’m a little nervous but I think that’s normal and I’m beyond excited so I think we have a good squad and a good group of girls coming in and if they’re in I’m in, we should be alright” said Loucks.

Loucks is hoping the women’s program can follow in the footsteps of a very successful men’s program in its winning tradition of national titles but knows it will take some time. “I don’t think there is a limit you can put on it, you just hope that it keeps growing and growing until the whole world hears about us” said the new coach.

The Lady Jacks will compete at the ACHA division 2 level next season.