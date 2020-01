The University of Mary women's team is coming off of a 1-3 home-stand, and while it was a disappointing showing by the Marauders, one of the bright spots has been Cassie Askvig.

Askvig averaged 32.5 points per game in her last four games, which includes a career-high of 36 against Minnesota Duluth, and a school-record 45 points against Southwest Minnesota State this past Saturday.