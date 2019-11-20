Lady Knights state bound

The Our Redeemer’s Lady Knights volleyball team will be headed back to the state tournament for a 6th straight time when they meet up with Dickinson Trinity in the opening round of the state “B” volleyball tournament Thursday in Fargo.
