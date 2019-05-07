Lady Lakers battle Lady Lions in Sub-region showdown
Minot, N.D. - It was a matchup of Sub-region unbeatens today as the Bishop Ryan Lady Lions hosted Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis and Clark in fastpitch action. The winner of today's game would wrap up the top seed in the upcoming Sub-Region 4 tournament that kicks off a week from today.
