Lady Lakers hoping to make another run

Burlington, N.D. - The DL-B/LC Lakers fastpitch team is headed to the state"B" tournament for a 4th straight year. The Lakers are coming off of last year's oh so close run with the team finishing runnerup in the state championship game. The Lakers, under first year head coach Peggy Person, will meet up with Thompson in opening round play, a team they defeated in the semi-finals last year and with a top notch pitching tandem in Erica Hermanson and Brooklyn Benno, the team is hoping it can make another run at a state title.