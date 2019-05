Minot, N.D. - On the fastpitch diamond, the Bishop Ryan Lady Lions will head east this week for the state "B" fastpitch tournament in Fargo. The Lady Lions come in as the 4th seed and square off with defending champion Central Cass in first round play. The teams did meet early in the season with the Squirrels coming out on top but the Lady Lions feel they're entering state tournament playing their best ball of the season.