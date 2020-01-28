Lady Lions in another squeaker

The Bishop Ryan Lady Lions played their 10th game of the season that was decided by 4 points or less as they held off Surrey in a district 12 matchup. Both teams are now tied for the 6th seed out of district 12 with 1 district game left to play.
