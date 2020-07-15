Lamoureux twins give back to their home state while promoting gender equity in hockey

The Lamoureux twins are most well-known for scoring goals and winning a gold medal, but the North Dakota natives are doing their part to give back to the game that gave so much to them.

“Those medals have given us a platform to give back and to create opportunities like this, and we feel like that’s the most important part of this whole journey for us is to make a difference and make an impact,” Jocelyne Lamoureux said.

The 2018 Olympic gold medal winners are making an impact with a focus on diversity and gender equity in hockey, starting with an annual all-girls camp in the heart of their home state.

“To be able to offer this opportunity that a lot of girls just don’t get where they’re from, it’s worth it for us to do it and to see the smiles on the girl’s faces over the weekend and to be able to interact with them, it makes it so much fun for us,” Monique Lamoureux said.

The two say they hope to give girls an experience that they never had while continuing to grow the game.

“When we were growing up we didn’t have girls camps to go to,” Jocelyne said. “We didn’t have girls teams to play on, so to see all the young girls playing in the state of North Dakota, to see that and to see the game grow is really exciting for us, but it’s also still an opportunity that we feel is too few for them.”

The Lamoureux sisters are making strides through their newly created foundation. Now, they’re being recognized as the 45th and 46th recipients of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award.

“I think what’s gratifying for us is, yes our athletic career is recognized in the award, but it’s also about all the things we do outside of hockey to promote gender equity, diversity and inclusion, and helping underpriviliged youth,” Monique said. “Those are things that we’re extremely passionate about, and so to be recognized for that was special for us.”

Jocelyne says when she got the phone call from Gov. Burgum about the award it was unexpected, but sharing it with her sister is something she will always cherish.

“To get that call and to not have it just all be about hockey, I think that’s the most important part for us,” Jocelyne said. “We understand there’s very few days left in our hockey careers, so to have that be part of that recognition is really important and meaningful for us, because we know that’s what we’re going to do moving forward is try to make an impact. Not just in hockey, but outside of that.”