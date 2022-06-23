The woes continued for the Bismarck Larks on Thursday after giving up six runs in the first inning against Minnesota.
The Larks’ ended up falling in the game by a score of 16-6 to the Mud Puppies. The Larks will be back at home on Friday night.
by: Luke Gamble
