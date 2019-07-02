Larks enjoying the services of rare, two-way player Brian Leonhardt

The Bismarck Larks have the rare privilege of having a two-way player this summer.

Brian Leonhardt has been contributing on the mound and at the plate. On the mound, the rising sophomore has pitched 18 innings and has 17 strike outs. He has a 4.50 ERA in four appearances.

At the plate in 24 games this season, he is hitting .215 with 17 hits in 79 at bats which includes four doubles and one home run. He also has 18 RBIs.

“I think the biggest part of his success is instead with two strikes trying to big and over create for himself,” Repay said, “he’s tried to choke and poke the other way or just come and do a job for the team.”

Today, the Larks need to sweep their doubleheader and then get some help to win the first half of Great Plains West Division.