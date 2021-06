Sunday was a busy day for local summer league baseball teams.

In Bismarck, the Larks capped off a four game series against the La Crosse Loggers. The Loggers defeated the Larks 5-2 to split the series.

In the Expedition League, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs finished a three game series on the road in Sioux Falls. The Sabre Dogs fell to the Sunfish 10-9. The Sunfish won the series 2-1.