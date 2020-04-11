Larks give back to the community

The Bismarck Larks are doing their part to help the community during this tough time.

The Larks partnered with Bismarck Motor Company to deliver over thirty thousand dollars worth of gift cards to emergency services personnel. They say they wanted to give back to the people helping everyone through this time of uncertainty. The team hopes they can use their platform to encourage the workers on the front lines.

“We’ve been saying this, while this virus is spreading now and we’re trying to stop the spread, you know what we want to spread?” Larks general manager John Bollinger said. “It’s fun. If we can bring a smile to someone’s face to know that we appreciate them, and our community appreciates them, there’s nothing better.”

All of the gift cards were purchased from businesses in Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln.