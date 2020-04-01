Larks hopeful for season ahead

The Bismarck Larks held their winter warm up event earlier tonight.

The Larks opening day is scheduled for May 26. General manager John Bollinger said the team is working closely with the Northwoods League to get the season started on time. The League has already voted to expand rosters from 30 players to 35 players to help make up for many of them losing their season. Bollinger says the Larks have already been flooded with applications for new players this season.

“We’re getting access to players that maybe would’ve never been able to play this year,” general manager John Bollinger said. “Seniors that would’ve been ineligible, some players that might have been shutdown because they pitched so many innings, so I think on the field we’re going to see a ton of talent.”

The Larks also announced tonight that they will be wearing black jerseys every Thursday night this season.