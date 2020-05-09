Larks provide an update on ticket sales

The Larks are trying to find ways to start their season on time while following social distancing guidelines.

The Larks will not be opening single game ticket sales on Monday.

If the team is able to play their first game on May 26 they are anticipating special seating in compliance with North Dakota smart standards. General manager John Bollinger says they are going to do their best to get as many fans safely in the park as possible.

“For right now we’re asking fans to just hang tight and be patient,” general manager John Bollinger said. “If we’re not able to get games in, and we know that for sure they’re going to be cancelled, then we have a myriad of options that we’re going to be presenting to all of our fans.”

If fans are interested in purchasing single game tickets they can sign up for a priority list on the Larks website starting Monday.