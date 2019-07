The Bismarck Larks suffered their third straight loss at the hands of the Mankato MoonDogs on Jul. 5 at Municipal Ballpark.

After suffering a doubleheader sweep on Jul. 4, the Larks had a bad stretch in the middle of the game. Bismarck gave up one run in the third and fifth innings and two runs in the fourth to trail, 4-0.

Bismarck lost, 4-1.