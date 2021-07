The Bismarck Larks are going into the All-Star break on a high note after defeating the Willmar Stingers.

The Larks defeated the Stingers 11-6 to move to 23-22 on the season.

In the Expedition League, the Badlands Big Sticks won 10-7 on a walk-off over the Canyon County Spuds. The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs defeated Western Nebraska 11-3.