The US U19 Woman’s Basketball team struck gold this afternoon after defeating Australia in the FIBA U19 World Cup final, 70-52.

The US U19 Women’s team also won in 2019, giving them back-to-back championships.

Bismarck’s very own Lauren Ware started for the team, finishing with 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 block.

Ware now will start preparing for her sophomore season at the University of Arizona. Hoping to top their performance last season after making it to the National Championship.