Lauren Ware prepares for life as a multi-sport athlete at Arizona

Century’s Lauren Ware should be working out with her new teammates as an Arizona Wildcat, but she’s preparing for life over 1,500 miles away in an unexpected way.

“It’s definitely been interesting,” former Century all-state athlete Ware said. “It’s definitely not what I thought it would be like for me going into college my first year.”

The former Century standout was scheduled to be in Europe playing her first games as an Arizona Wildcat this week. Instead, she’s stuck at home learning the playbook.

“They’re just trying to get us prepared for when we come in right away so it’s not really all brand new to us, so we’re kind of up to date with everything,” Ware said.

The basketball and volleyball standout hasn’t played sports in over nine months due to an ACL tear, but the delay in moving to Arizona has allowed Ware to finish recovering from the injury.

“It allowed me to go even more,” Ware said. “It helped me focus a lot more on my rehab because we didn’t have school going on and stuff like that.”

While an ACL injury wasn’t how Ware wanted to end her high school career, she says it taught her to focus on herself and when to rest.

“Looking back at it, it was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve done,” Ware said. “It for sure made me a lot stronger. It made me focus more on my body and just giving it rest.”

Now the No. 22 ranked basketball player and No. 50 volleyball player in the country is ready to take on the challenge of being a collegiate multi-sport athlete.

“Just getting ready to learn new things, because obviously it’s going to be a lot different, a lot faster paced,” Ware said. “Just trying to learn from the coaches and take as much in as I can right away.”

The three time North Dakota Gatorade Player of the year says she will continue to workout and study film until she can join her team.

Ware’s new plan is to move in July before official practices are able to start in August.