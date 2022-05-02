On the field, or off the field, Legacy’s baseball team prides itself on being a family and for this year’s Sabers’ team that means coming together to help a cause that hits close to home.

“My mom got diagnosed in the spring of 2017 and she passed on August 4 of this past year,” Sabers’ Head Coach Eddie Streeter said.

Sabers’ head coach Eddie Streeter’s mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a disease that 6.5 million Americans are living with, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. After seeing his mom’s fight, he decided to use his platform to help others.

“I think being able to show emotion and show the ability to be vulnerable to your team I think shows the human side of coaching,” Streeter said.

It started with wearing purple shoes to bring awareness, using the color of the Alzheimer’s movement. Now, the Sabers are selling purple Legacy gear and donating all of the funds to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It kind of shows that it’s more than just baseball here, especially with how much we can connect on it, and like you said seeing him go through it,” senior Eli Fricke said. “For us to show our love towards him through this I think means a lot towards him and means a lot to us as well.”

Bigger than baseball is a theme that shines through in the Sabers’ program, and is giving this team a chance to learn lessons that are much bigger than facing a 3-2 count.

“They’ll tell you that any time we break, anytime after a game or practice, we talk about making sure you thank your parents because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Streeter explained. “Parents play such a pivotal role in our lives, especially young men who play sports, myself included. We want to make sure we go out of our way to thank them so they know if something were to happen tomorrow they’d know how we felt about them.”

To support the Sabers by purchasing purple gear you can click here.