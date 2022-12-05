BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Legacy’s girls basketball team comes into a new season with much of the same team from a state tournament run a year ago.

The Sabers graduated just three seniors, so head coach Jim Petrik says there’s a lot of continuity transitioning into a new season. There’s also a competitive drive among this team to compete for the eight through ten spots as the Sabers continue to run a fast paced system.

The number one goal for this team is to repeat last seasons success.

“They kind of know what to expect now and now they have that hunger to get back there and accomplish more than we did last year, so any time you have success I think it breeds success and younger kids want to be a part of that,” Sabers’ head coach Jim Petrik said.

“You know it’s good,” Sabers’ senior Alyssa Eckroth explained. “A lot of us know what the culture is here. We know we want to play fast and everything, so just coming back we know we want to place a little bit better than we finished last season.”

The Sabers got off to a 1-0 start this past weekend. They’re back on the court to host Watford City on Friday.