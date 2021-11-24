Legacy Hockey ready to pave its own way in inaugural season

This year a new hockey program is joining the WDA. It’s a historic milestone for Legacy High School and one that its players take a lot of pride in.

“Having to play for a different team and going to a different school than the team that you play for is kind of weird,” senior Avery McMahon said.

That’s a feeling Legacy hockey players won’t have anymore. This year those guys will become the first-ever to put on a Sabers’ sweater.

“It’s awesome to start a new chapter,” senior Miles Stiefel said. “It feels good, you know, it’s a new team, a great coach we have and the younger guys are going to be able to carry the tradition on after us seniors are gone.”

“To be the inaugural team and the first team of all time to come through Legacy is pretty special,” McMahon said.

This year will be the first time Legacy hits the ice as its own team, and it’ll be the first year for Mario Lamoureux as a high school head coach. He says getting to build a program from the ground up is a challenge he doesn’t take lightly.

“I’ve tried to tell the players our season and our program will be what we want it to be, so you kind of set the tone for what the program can be moving into the future,” Lamoureux said.

Lamoureux says Legacy’s identity will be a lunch pail team, one that isn’t afraid to work day in and day out.

“You know, success doesn’t come for everybody and you’ve got to earn it every day and that’s what I want our group to feel every time they show up to the rink,” Lamoureux explained.

The Sabers may be the new kids on the block, but with that work ethic, they’re ready to compete right away.

The Sabers open their season on the road at Fargo North on Friday.