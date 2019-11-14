Legacy’s Sydney Dollinger becomes first girls’ soccer player to sign scholarship in school history

The Legacy girls’ soccer program experienced a historic moment today.

Senior Sydney Dollinger is the first Legacy girls’ soccer player to sign a college scholarship for the sport. Dollinger will play for Minot State in the fall of 2020.

Last season, Dollinger scored one goal, which was tied for the team lead. She was also named team captain.

“I feel like it’s an accomplishment out of our program,” Dollinger said. “We haven’t had a lot of success. You have to focus on the small wins. I feel like this is a stepping stone for other girls that have the potential.”

Sydney will be a captain for the second straight season when they start in the spring.

