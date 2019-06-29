Legion Ball: Bismarck Govs win Pool 2 at Heilman’s, “B” Caps put up 36 runs in sweep

In Legion baseball, the Bismarck Governors won Pool 2 of the Heilman’s Performance Invitational on Jun. 28 in Minot.

In their first game, the Bismarck Governors defeated East Grand Forks from Minnesota, 9-5. The Governors had back-to-back games playing the a team from Regina, SK. Bismarck won their second game 2-0.

With the pool victory, Bismarck will play the No. 2 seed from Pool 1 at 2 p.m.

In the Capital City, the Bismarck “B” Capitals took two from the New Salem Naturals. The “B” Capitals put 36 runs in a two-game sweep.