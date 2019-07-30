Legion Ball: Dickinson hopes to continue improbable run at State tourney

The Dickinson Volunteers pulled off one of the most improbable runs the state has ever seen to earn the No. 1 tomorrow’s Class A State tournament.

Dickinson entered the Class A West Division tournament as the No. 8 seed with a 1-13 record in league play. However, the Volunteers did not let their record deter them. They upset No. 1 seed Jamestown, then followed that up with wins over Mandan, the Bismarck Reps and the Bismarck “A” Capitals to win the championship to keep their season alive.

“Everyone coming together and wanting to win,” said left fielder Drew Kovash. “We were upsetting No. 1 teams so it was fun. It was amazing. I haven’t had that much fun in baseball in a while.”

Dickinson was able to drop down some of there players that had played a little with the Class AA Dickinson Roughriders, but still had eligibility left.

If Dickinson wins the State tournament, this might be one of the most improbable wins in Legion history.

“I don’t know if it would rank because it’s baseball anything could happen,” said second basemen Reece Mack. “We obviously don’t have a terrible team here. I don’t think it would be too big of a surprise.”

Tomorrow, Dickinson will have the early game against the Fargo Astros, which is followed by Kindred and the Bismarck Reps.

The lower half of the bracket starts at 4 p.m. with the Fargo Jets and the Mandan A’s. Right after this game, they will have the opening ceremonies. Then the host team, the Bismarck “A” Capitals, will face Grand Forks.

Following the Capitals game, they will serve free root beer floats and will have a fireworks show.

The Class A State Tournament will be held at Dywer Field on the campus of Shiloh Christian.