Legion Ball: Governors, Reps score come-from-behind victories

In Legion baseball, the Bismarck Governors and the Bismarck Reps won games on Jul. 11.

At the Class AA level, the Bismarck Governors stepped on the field for the first time since Jul. 4. Bismarck stepped out-of-conference to host the Billings Royals in a nine-inning contest.

The game was tied at 5 in the bottom of the ninth. Paydin Slette delivered the decisive blow with a base hit with runners on first and third. The Governors won, 6-5.

At the Class A level the Bismarck Reps also stepped out-of-league play and hosted the Bismarck 15’s. The Reps were able to pick up a sweep. Bismarck won the first game, 9-8, and the second contest, 7-4.