At Twins Night, the Bismarck Governors walk-off against the Mandan A’s in a tight 1-0 win.

The teams combine for only 7 hits throughout the ball game, but Canaan Fagerland had the biggest one, with a walk-off single in the final frame.

Earlier in the day, the Mandan A’s ride two big offensive innings as they beat the Bismarck Representatives 10-4.