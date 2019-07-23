Legion Ball: Hanson delivering in all 3 phases for Governors

As we go up to the Class AA level, the Bismarck Governors just finished their regular season with a 21-14 record. One player to keep an eye on as they get ready for this weekend’s state tournament is Connor Hanson.

This summer, Connor Hanson has become one of the Governors best two-way players.

“Personally,” Hanson said, “I don’t think that I’m seeing the ball any better. I’ve think I’ve been really consistent with my hands.”

Connor is hitting .303 this summer. A number that jumps out when you consider he competes against some players that have college experience.

“I don’t even think of him that way because of the confidence he alludes,” Skytland said. “The things he does day in and day out, he definitely doesn’t act like a junior.”

The left-handed first basemen hit leadoff for most of the season, but with injuries he’s now in the No. 3 spot.

“Connor’s a natural hitter,” Skytland said. “He’s really smart. He looks for pitches in the right situation.”

Injured pitchers also bumped up Connor to one of the top spots in the rotation.

“Everyone has a lot of confidence when he’s on the mound because — first of all — he’s a strike-thrower,” Skytland said. “For example in the Mandan game, he didn’t walk anybody. He was getting ahead of everybody.”

After an initial rough outing, Connor has allowed two or less earned runs in four of his last five starts.

“We work on mechanics just by ourselves,” Hanson said. “That just shows you the veteran leadership we have. Hopefully, the younger guys are learning from us.”

Connor takes pride in defense. In 36 games, he has 157 putouts and no errors.

“It’s a crucial part of my game,” Hanson said. “The defense comes first for me as a player. I’m really happy how it’s been going so far and I hope to keep it going.”

The Governors will be the No. 2 seed and will play the No. 7 seed Fargo Post 400 at 11 a.m. on Friday in Grand Forks.