Legion Ball: Injury-ridden Bismarck Governors earn No. 2 seed for State

The Governors finished the regular season with a 21-14 record and surprised a lot of people as they were able to take the No. 2 seed in the tournament, despite several key players being injured.

In the first round of the tournament, they face Fargo Post 400.

Manager Mike Skytland said the team is playing well so there is not a lot to change.

“It’s more just little tweaks at this point,” Skytland said. “Then confidence. I think the confidence level really comes into play down the stretch.”

Bismarck will play Fargo Post 400 at 11 a.m. in Grand Forks.