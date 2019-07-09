Legion Ball: Kidder County looks to keep postseason streak alive

In Class B Legion Baseball, Kidder County has qualified for the state tournament the past five seasons and they plan on keeping that streak alive.

Kidder County plays in District 4, which is tied for the second-largest district in the state.

Kidder County has district games coming up against Washburn and New Rockford. So we could get a good look on what this year’s teams chances are at keeping their state tournament appearance streak intact.

“That’ll be good,” Taren Schmidt said. “Kidder County has always been a baseball town. We always have great fans that come out and cheer us on. We always get guys to come out that love the game.”

“The people that have built that,” Hager said. “It’s important for us just to keep it going. It’s what we’ve always worked for from our Legion team and it’s something that we are known to be as. We are known to be in the state tournament in the last five years.”

The Class B District 4 tournament will be held July 23 through 27 in Carrington.